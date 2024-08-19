And here’s the good news: when God intervenes the most amazing – and unexpected - things can happen. The famous Welsh revival of 1904 is proof of that. The records show that a hundred thousand people came to faith in little over a year, and this had the most amazing social impact. One commentator for example has observed that the Bible Society in Wales couldn’t keep up with the request for their bibles and people began to pay oﬀ their bad debts. In addition to this drunkenness and crime were cut in half, and the police would often go to church services to sing in quartets because they had no one to arrest!