Chapman’s book is a powerful and insightful reminder that ‘people express and receive love in different ways’, Chapman identifies five, but I think we can add to his list and apply it to more than romantic love. The key principle is this: when we are trying to show someone that we love them we should think of the other person’s personality and ask what will impact them most. Some people appreciate quality time whereas others feel loved when you give them a helping hand or give them gifts for example. We are all different and we need to take that into account when we are trying to express our love.