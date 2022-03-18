Solar energy doubters should look at figures

The twin reactor power-station at Trawsfynydd, six miles south of Blaenau Ffestiniog, was shut down in 1991 ( Cambrian News )

Editor,

News that the solar farm built for Morristons hospital in Swansea has already saved £120,000 on electricity bills, despite only operating over winter so far, shows how wrong climate change sceptics are when they claim that because the sun doesn’t always shine brilliantly and the wind doesn’t always blow fiercely renewables are overrated.

Instead of throwing billions away on costly and dangerous nuclear at the one extreme or, on the other, relying on piecemeal off-grid village schemes, building more solar parks along our coasts, where sunshine levels are highest, has to be a vital part of the answer to meeting our energy needs.

Here in Tywyn we already possess a successful solar park. Every community on Cardigan Bay, large or small, would find it profitable to incentivise investment of this kind. The planning process too needs to be amended to allow solar panels on road-facing roofs and to require all new housing to have them on at least one roof.

Wales possesses natural resources in abundance to generate energy, whether that be tidal, river, wind or sun.

The Ukraine invasion has shown how nuclear power stations are an obvious risk when targeted by a hostile power; nor should we be turning our country into a dumping ground for nuclear waste.

As for fracking, that is the last thing we need when the big goal is to reduce use of the fossil fuels that have been causing such calamitous climate change.