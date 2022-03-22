South Road residents in need of reassurance

Editor,

I refer to the article Angry residents shunned over anti-social behaviour concerns, (Cambrian News, 17 March) ” . May I correct the statement: “ but despite Dyfed Powys police, Ceredigion County Council and various housing authorities being invited to the meeting, only Ceredigion MP Ben Lake was in attendance.”

As the Lib Dem Town Councillor for Rheidol Ward, I attended this meeting in my capacity as the local elected member alongside Cllr Ferguson and Ben Lake MP on the top table. I would also like to thank Jane Dodds AS, Mark Williams, former MP and Cllr William Powell ( Police Commissioner’s Panel) for helping on issues around antisocial behaviour in South Road, but these issues remain.

I will continue to work with the local community in the Rheidol Ward until these problems are resolved.

My colleague Jane Dodds continues to press for a meeting for local residents to voice their concerns directly with the Police Commissioner. He, I gather has visited the area with the neighbourhood police team, and is apparently fully aware of the situation.

Clearly local residents would like the reassurance of action on the ground.