Despite full-throated disclosure of my entirely justified assessment that old-man bikers are an all-around pain, several genial groups of senior enthusiasts adopted our bar for their recent weekend away. I can confirm that many, perhaps most, though having patently obvious insecurity issues, are perfectly lovely human beings. We now display a Ceredigion Scooter Club sticker, proudly, though a touch ironically. But however adorable the members of Clwb Sgwter are, and however profitable they might be (not very), my new scooter pals should not be permitted to block the pavements, pollute town centre air and dominate the prom just because they buy a few cheap beers. Motorcyclists should be neither privileged nor protected. Like everyone else, they should be made to leave their ridiculous toys on the edge of town and catch the bus in. Perhaps use the opportunity to get a few thousand steps under those voluminous leather belts. At our age, believe me, daily exercise is far more important than schoolboy posing.