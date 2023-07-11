When I left though, I couldn’t stop thinking about the dark side of Joseph’s story. Take his family life. Dysfunctional is hardly the word to describe it. His dad had two wives as well as two concubines and as a result Joseph ended up one of the youngest of 13 children. Unfortunately, he became his dad’s favourite and he doted on him, which is why he gave him that famous coat. It was a clear sign that the birthright was being handed on to him and jealousy flourished. Joseph did little to help things because he told tales on his brothers! Even worse he shared his dreams with them which seemed to suggest that they would bow down to him one day. Poor Joseph: he was so excited (or was it naïve?) that he failed to detect the growing resentment that finally led to their decision to get rid of him. Thankfully, they didn’t kill him. But he did end up in Egypt; not in a coffin but trafficked for twenty pieces of silver.