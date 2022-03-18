There’s no need for Llanbedr bypass...

Editor,

Referring to Dr David Naylor’s letter (Cambrian News, 3 March), there are many arguments against the proposed Llanbedr bypass.

Firstly, all that is needed is traffic lights at the bridge, which will siphon through the main road traffic but allow access to the West and east.

Secondly, we live on the hill and have often recorded traffic flow. When there were temporary traffic lights to allow for road maintenance the flow even at peak periods involved no delay whatsoever.

Thirdly, to waste £14 million on an unnecessary bypass to nowhere would be ludicrous and hostile to the environment, not to mention climate change and the appalling effects for local businesses.

Fourthly, a bypass round a big town, Pen y Goes left it a ghost town according to a friend who lives there.

First Minister Mark Drakeford got it right ...These issues have often been debated in your columns, and the overwhelming weight of correspondence has been opposed to the bypass.

Leave our lovely village as it is.