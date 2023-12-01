This week marks fifteen years since hauling belongings and dented heart from East England to west Wales – the best part of 14 years spent up among the Pontrhydygroes hills – a year and a bit down in Aber town centre. Fifteen years that sometimes feels like a lifetime but more often the passing of an instant. However, little more illuminates this extensive sweep of time than when tiny infants one instructed in primary school cricket, now knocking six foot, now enveloped with beard, are found Friday evening lounging in Irie’s Bar sipping on a rum and Red Bull. It is clear that beyond a healed heart, much else has moved on over the past decade and a half.