What exactly do they mean by ‘Locals only’?
Editor,
Can anyone credit what is being outlined in the “locals only” housing plan? I am not at all sure that marketing for locals only, even for a fixed period, would be considered legal. I admit to being scantily informed on these facts, but I do agree with your Editorial (Cambrian News, 24 August), the “plan is deeply flawed.”
Let’s consider facts printed in the editorial piece. “Protect and strengthen Cymraeg” is strange phraseology to my way of thinking.
Minister Jeremy Miles — of what are you afraid?
Which section of “community” do you have in mind to “bring together” and “discuss policy recommendations”? These are high sounding statements.
Where exactly do they touch the everyday lives of today’s youth, still in education, where your concentration presumably lies — or looking further at youngsters in work, struggling with challenges presented day by day?
We have all read of breakfast clubs, school uniform arguments, poor nutrition for school meal lunchtimes, exercise books having to be shared, period poverty, child poverty, struggles coming to terms with education lacking, Covid restrictions — plus more than 9,000 charities in Wales alone.
Are these the youngsters your thinking is meant to reach? Can you possibly imagine that they will be contemplating a property ladder any time soon?
As for the rest of us — we are struggling, and likely to be so for some time to come with inflation not coming under control, great anxieties about utility costs, plus darker evenings and colder months fast approaching.
I have said frequently that we have known only losses since we have lived here. No aspect of everyday life holds much joy for an ageing population. We have to look to each other, support each other, and value communities that still up hold practicality and wholesome objectives.
Please do talk to us, Minister Miles, about property prices, council tax and long-term empty homes, and leave us pondering what keeps you awake at night?
Jill Baxter,
Tywyn
