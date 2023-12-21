We could view the new year as a fresh opportunity to share our story too encouraged by the fact that one recent writer has suggested that we seem to be witnessing a surprising rebirth of belief in God! But we obviously need to share our faith in ways that resonate with our changed culture. As Justin Brierly says, ‘young people are often uninterested in the question ‘Does God exist?’’, but are often fiercely invested in issues around justice and equality. We need to start there and point them to the ways in which only Christianity can make sense of that moral instinct and the stories they are telling themselves’.