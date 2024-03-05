David is remembered for all sorts of things of course. He’s certainly linked to the miraculous. Take the most famous story for example. It’s said that on one occasion the ground rose up to allow the huge crowd to hear him more clearly when he was speaking! Now that would be powerful preaching by anyone’s standard but it’s obviously the stuff of legend. Still, it is a useful reminder that God is still in the miracle business. I’ve certainly witnessed enough to assure you that He can do more than we could ever ask or even imagine.