Instead, this is knee-jerk, scatter-brained reaction by a council in a tight spot financially. Its difficulties are real, even formidable, but the proper solution is not to go for the easiest and most obvious way out and damn the consequences. That would be a dereliction of duty and a clear infringement of provisions in Wales’s Well-being of Future Generations Act, which has at its heart children’s welfare and, very specifically, the culture they will inherit.