What’s tragic is tripling of council tax premium...

The Welsh Government’s press release of 1 March regarding the prospective increase in the premium percentage stated: “The changes represent more steps taken to ensure people can find an affordable home in the place they have grown up.” However, I have neither seen nor heard any attempt by either the Welsh Government or its partner on this issue, Plaid Cymru, to explain how, exactly, that objective might be achieved through imposing increasingly swingeing council tax premiums on the owners of second homes. Do they expect or want those owners to sell their properties, but sell them only at a colossal loss to local people who wish to buy them? How realistic or fair is that?