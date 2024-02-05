But let’s not ignore the fact that this principle has implications for our personal relationships too. The apostle Paul clearly understood this as we can see from the following piece of advice he offered his Christian friends in the church at Philippi. There were clearly tensions among them and so he said ‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others’. As CS Lewis once suggested humility does not mean we think less of ourselves, but we do think of ourselves less. It seems to me that we’d all get along better if we took the apostle’s advice to heart.