We’ve become used to hearing the pleas of doctors, and before that nurses, that they do not want to be on strike, that they want to be looking after patients. No-one can doubt this is true, just as it is equally plain that the present industrial crises in the NHS - never forgetting that the nurses’ pay claim remains only partially met - are traceable in their entirety to bad government by both Labour in Cardiff and the Tories at Westminster. It was their job to ensure pay maintenance, and they’ve failed utterly. That neglectfulness has been added to by the failure of practically all media outlets to draw repeated attention to this dereliction of duty.