Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price seeks to explain the lopsided romance in terms of coalition being ‘better’ than opposition. Price argues, “when it’s not possible in one step to become the leading party, then it’s still better to be in government as a partner with others than the alternative, which is to have no influence at all in opposition”. Price also claims a coalition with Welsh Labour will broaden the base of support in all parts of Wales and suggests getting into government as the pragmatic means to independent ends: “to reach independence Plaid Cymru needs to be in government - hopefully leading the government - but certainly to be part of government because that’s how we can build the bridge towards an independent Wales.”