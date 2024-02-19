Thinking of getting on the property ladder but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From investment opportunities to starter homes, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Aberystwyth.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing less than £170,000.
Lon Hendre - £99,500
This first floor flat sits in the village of Waunfawr and has been recently renovated throughout.
Inside, there is an open plan kitchen and living space, as well as a bedroom which has an en-suite bathroom.
The property is currently rented out, and could be used as an investment opportunity, a holiday home, or as a home for a first-time buyer.
Bath Street - £149,995
This second floor flat has been fully renovated and has “amazing” sea views, being close to both the town centre and the promenade.
The accommodation is made up of an open plan kitchen and dining room, a lounge area, a double bedroom and a modern shower room.
The property would be suitable for an individual or couple, or as an investment opportunity, currently being rented out.
Portland Road - £159,950
This flat is on the ground floor and is close to the promenade, being accessed via a video entry system.
The property is made up of a living room with alcove cupboard, a kitchen and diner with an inset oven and hob, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a courtyard garden which is enclosed and described as “very pleasant”.
Eastgate Street - £164,995
This first floor flat is in a converted Georgian building close to the town centre and has character features throughout.
Inside, there is an open plan kitchen and lounge, two “good-sized” bedrooms and a shower room.
The home could be “ideal” as a long term residence, a rental, or as a holiday home.
Thespian Street - £168,000
This terraced home is close to the town centre, transport links and the promenade, and is of Scandinavian design.
The accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen with built-in appliances, two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a bathroom.
To the rear, there is a private parking space, and the property is described as being suitable for a “range” of buyers, including first-time buyers and investors.