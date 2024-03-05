This character home for sale sits beside the river and is full of period features.
Gwylfan, in Gilfachrheda, New Quay, is described as a “rare opportunity”, being positioned next to a stone bridge and with a stream bordering its gardens.
Entering the property, a hardwood door leads into an entrance hall with solid wood flooring and dado railing.
The kitchen and breakfast room includes a pantry cupboard and a built-in electric oven, as well as garden views.
There are a further two reception rooms on the ground floor, the dining room, which features an open fireplace and coving, and the sitting room, with two picture windows and a wall with original panelling.
Completing the ground floor is a conservatory, and access to a cellar with a dogleg staircase.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, the first of which includes picture windows and a coved ceiling, and a family bathroom.
Outside, the gardens are described as being an “excellent” size, bordering a stream and including a patio.
There is also a driveway with space for three vehicles, and a workshop which includes a toilet.
The property is for sale by Fine & Country for a guide price of £735,000.
The agent said: “A rare opportunity to purchase a four bedroom character detached property in a sought after location.
“This four-bedroom character home is located next to the river, featuring ample living space with a kitchen/breakfast room, two sizable reception rooms, a conservatory, and a good sized private rear garden with a large patio.
“This property is sure to be popular for clients looking to live in this popular location on the Cardigan Bay coastline.”