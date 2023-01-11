This coastal character property is full of unique features and has been used as an “attractive” holiday let.
Towyn House, in New Quay, is a “deceptively spacious” home, with features including stained glass windows and stone fireplaces.
The house is currently being used as a holiday let, which the agent says is “popular”, but would be suitable as a family home alongside the adjacent building being used as a holiday home.
On the ground floor, the front porch displays the stained glass windows and leads into a reception room, with exposed stonework and a slate floor.
The main living area is an open-plan kitchen, dining room and sitting room with a beamed ceiling and stone walls, a breakfast bar and French doors, while also on this level is a utility room and a wet room shower with a WC.
Upstairs, the first floor is made up of two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a second reception room, which features a Juliet balcony with views of the sea, while the second floor has two more bedrooms, both with en-suite shower rooms.
Adjacent to the home is a project building with the potential to become a holiday home, with two floors and a cellar.
Outside, there are landscaped gated grounds with a lawned area, a brick paved courtyard, terraced areas and parking spaces.
The house is being sold by Savills, and is listed for a price of £600,000.
Daniel Rees, head of Savills residential sales team in Cardiff, said: “Located in a particularly sought-after part of the popular New Quay, close to the coast and with views out to sea, Towyn House is an attractive and deceptively spacious property.
“It is currently a holiday let but would make for a very comfortable four or five bedroom family home.
“The main house has been renovated and refurbished with great care and attention by the current owners, and an adjacent building included in the sale represents a conversion opportunity, which may be an exciting prospect for buyers interested in a project.”