Aberystwyth runners take on a mountain of a challenge

The Ultra Trail Wales is not one for the faint hearted, a brutal 50-miler with technical ascents and descents on some of Wales’ most recognisable mountains. But Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s runners love a challenge and Balázs Pinter and Anita Worthing took it in their stride.

The race itself is billed as a beautiful mountain and trail race with 3,398m of ascent and featuring the magnificent Cadair Idris Penygader (893m), the ‘Queen of the Rhinogs’ Rhinog Fach (712m), the world-renowned Barmouth estuary and the majesty of Wales’ greatest forest, Coed-y-Brenin.

In a relatively small field of just 48 starters, Balázs finished in an impressive 12th place in 13 hours 35 minutes, with Anita completing the challenging course in 39th place in a time of 18 hours 13 minutes.

Anita Worthing in the mountains ( Aber AC )

As is often the case the Welsh weather also played its part as Anita explains: “We had the typical Welsh weather of four seasons in one day - sun, wind, rain and hail which is not unexpected when going up and down mountains!

Balazs making his way down a steep slope ( Aber AC )

“I was lucky to fall into step with three others going at my pace and we supported each other all the way, both helping with moral support and navigation.

“A very tough day out but the scenery made it worthwhile!”

Returning to Ceredigion and local running club Sarn Helen recently held its Felinfach races offering a variety of races for young and old alike.

Yasmin Evans finishing first in her race for girls in Years 4-6 at Felinfach ( Aber AC )

There was success here for Aber AC’s youngsters with Yasmin Evans finishing first in her race for girls in Years 4-6 and Sonny Forbes also winning his race for the boys in the same age group and he was delighted with his win.

Sonny Forbes won the race for Year 4-6 boys at Felinfach ( AberAC )

He said: “I’ve loved being back training with Aber AC this season and it’s great that there are so many local races now taking place, it’s good to test yourself against other young athletes in the county.