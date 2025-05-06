ABERYSTWYTH opened their account in this years South Wales Cricket Association League Division 9 season with victory in a high-scoring encounter against Gorseinon 3rd XI at the Geufron.
New skipper, Adam Shaw, decided to make first use of a good-looking wicket and sunny conditions, and together with opening batting partner, Iestyn Roberts, set about establishing solid foundations for the innings.
The pair played sensibly, minimising risks whilst punishing anything loose against the probing initial forays from O’Brien and Girish.
Roberts played several stylish shots before falling to a smart catch by Alex Pennock of the bowling of Ibrahim for an excellent 27.
Shaw accelerated on to a fine score of 53 before Scott Barlow induced a false stroke with Nathan Keeling taking the catch at extra cover.
There then followed s series of strong individual showings and collective partnerships from Aber’s middle order, with Iwan Roberts (29), Ted Jones (32), Mel Jones (45*) and Aadvik Khare (9*) seeing the home side to a highly competitive total of 250-4 off the allotted 40 overs. Pick of the Gorseinon bowling was Scott Barlow with a return of 2-24 from 8 overs.
Aberystwyth fielded a more than usually youthful bowling attack in this fixture, with five bowlers coming in to the senior team from the Under 15 and Under 13 age group teams.
Bryn Williams generated good pace and movement early on and struck an initial blow to remove Anand Jaya Jothi with the score on just 15. Joel Soosai Nathan then registered his first senior wicket for the club, bowling opposition captain Paul Elliot to leave the visitors struggling at 21-2.
Nathan Keeling then decided to take the attack to the bowlers and in partnership with Noah Williams, he ensured a brisk acceleration in the scoring rate.
Jim Vaughan, called upon for a rare bowling contribution, dismissed Williams for 4, and with Aadi Khare providing good control with his left-arm leg-spin, Aber started to build serious run-rate pressure on the visitors.
Vaughan dismissed Keeling for a well-made 58 (completing an 8 over spell for an economical 2-16), but Ibrahim continued to strike the ball well, although without it ever looking like Gorseinon were likely to challenge for the victory.
Tidy spells from Iestyn Roberts (2-21) and Ted Jones, capping splendid all-round performances from both, ensured that the required run-rate remained beyond Gorseinon’s lower order, and a maiden senior wicket from Samantha Horwill, who bowled top-score Ibrahim for 63 in the final over of the day, ensured an additional bonus point as Gorseinon closed on 201-8; a fine effort from the visiting batsmen.
Victory by 49 runs sets Aberystwyth up for the season and an away trip to Dafen Welfare CC next weekend.