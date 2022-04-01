Cardiff half marathon welcomed back by Aberystwyth runners

After being postponed three times due to the pandemic, the UK’s second largest half marathon went ahead in Cardiff last week. As the capital city basked in sunshine, thousands of runners descended on south Wales and ran, walked or crawled the 13.1 miles through its streets.

Aberystwyth Athletic Club was well represented with 17 runners making the trip, looking for record breaking times while also raising money for worthwhile charities.

Owain Schiavone finished the route in an incredible time of 1.14.14, followed by Paul Williams (1.26.24) and Damian Sidnell (1.34.54). Lynwen Huxtable was the first Aber lady home in 1.40.35 closely followed by Nadine Nock (1.41.31) and Shan Lawson (1.46.54).

Then came Kevin Holland (1.48.32), Deian Creunant (1.51.46), Elen Roberts (1.51.52), Karen Davies (1.55.00), Jade Gaitely (2.02.58), Moss Inns (2.16.54), Meleri Wyn James (2.19.59), Heather Webster (2.22.37), Lina Land (2.31.37) Julie Williams (2.33.17) and Gwenda James (3.14.00).

Paul Williams was delighted to see the race return.

He said: “This is a great event, not only because of the amount of runners who take part that push you on, but also because of the level of support all along the route that really gives you a boost.

“It was a bit hot today to run but I am not going to complain – it’s great to see the Cardiff half marathon return and we get a double treat this year as it will be back in October!”

This was Meleri Wyn James’ first half marathon and she only started running about three years ago with the local Couch to 5K group but has kept going ever since and is now a loyal member of Aberystwyth AC.

She said: “If you’d have told me three years ago I would now be celebrating completing my first half marathon I wouldn’t believe you.

“But the support of my fellow club members and all the trainers, who give their time for free, is absolutely incredible. Yes, we run in all weather and are encouraged to give our best, but there are also plenty of laughs. I always feel good after a session.”

There was also an added incentive for Meleri to complete the course: “I was raising money for Welsh Women’s Aid. One in 3 three women experience some form of violence and abuse in their lifetime, which is a sobering thought especially when it is preventable and needs to stop.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their support and although this was my first half marathon I enjoyed it so much I hope it won’t be my last!”

Aberystwyth runners at the Welshpool 10K ( Aber AC )

On the same weekend the Welshpool 10k was being held. The race should have been celebrating its third birthday but having been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic the inaugural event finally took place in March 2022.

The route takes runners on an undulating one lap course giving them the opportunity to savour the scenery of Powis Castle and Estate before crossing the finish line in Welshpool High Street.

Seven members of Aberystwyth AC took on the course with David Humphreys leading them home in a time of 0.56:23, followed by Lyndsey Wheeler in 01:02:12 and Wendy Williams in 01:04:05. Sue Lewis completed the race in a time of 01:09:04 with Ceirios Evans, 01:11:13, Bethan Evans, 01:11:14 and Rachel Richards, 01:29:04.