ABERYSTWYTH’S West Coast Warriors men’s basketball team claimed the Terry Price Cup with a dramatic 72-65 victory over Cardiff City in front of a packed crowd in Aberystwyth.
The contest, billed as a clash of styles and grit, lived up to the hype as both teams battled fiercely from tip-off to the final whistle.
The young Cardiff City team, known for their high-octane offence and aggressive defensive pressure, came out firing, surging ahead in the first quarter with a 22-13 lead. Lukacs Berkin kept West Coast in the game with eight points in the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the game ebb and flow, with neither side able to fully seize control.
Warriors started to gel and responded to Cardiff’s fast pace game winning the quarter with key contributions from Warriors' captain Alan Gbel.
A great half time team talk saw the Warriors come out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter. Vlad Zamauskas scoring six points and Emanuel Bruno dominating the rebounds and drawing the offensive fouls to hit five free throws.
As the clock wound down in the forth quarter, it was clear the Warriors’ resilience and team chemistry would carry them over the line. With the crowd on its feet, the final buzzer sounded, sealing a hard-fought 72-65 triumph and the first Terry Price Cup title in the Warriors’ history.
“We knew it wouldn’t be easy, but the team, a mixture of town and gown, youth and experience has heart,” said captain Alan Gbel.
“Cardiff pushed us to the edge in the first and second quarters, but our guys kept their heads, ditched the nerves and played the kind of basketball we’ve been building all season.”
Emanuel Bruno was awarded MVP (Most Valuable Player) for his outstanding team play.
The final was not only a showcase of elite talent but also a fitting tribute to Aberystwyth Basketball Club, one of the most inclusive sports clubs in Wales who are proud to have supported over 30 players to represent Wales over the last 30 years.
Aberystwyth Basketball Club is the only Disability Sport Wales Gold Insport accredited club in West Wales which is awarded for its inclusive approach to the sport and has sessions for all abilities and ages.