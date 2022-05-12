‘Fantastic racing’ at the GP 14 Welsh National Championship in Aberdyfi

There was high quality racing hosted by the Dovey Yacht Club over the weekend ( Doris O’Keefe )

Report by Doris O’Keefe

The GP 14 Welsh National Championship – postponed from 2020 due to Covid – was held at Aberdyfi over the weekend of 7/8 May.

The Dovey Yacht Club was chosen to host the special event of the 70th Anniversary of the GP 14 Class Association because of the strong links of this class with Aberdyfi.

John Tildesley, chief race officer of the event said: ”It was very special to hold this 70th anniversary event here in Aberdyfi.”

“In the late 1940s The Dovey Sailing Club was formed by a small group of sailors. Jack Holt, a member of this group, designed a general purpose, 14-foot boat suitable for the Dyfi estuary.

“It proved to be a great design and another founder member Searson Thompson offered to make six more boats.

“So, in 1950, with more boats made, the Association of GP 14 owners was formed by E. Howard Davies.

“A ‘bell’ was chosen for the symbol on the burgee (a flag bearing the colours or emblem of a sailing club) because of the well-known local legend of the ‘Bells of Aberdovey’.

“I am proud to say that the second boat made – the no 2 boat – was owned by my father David Tildesley.

P World Champions Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe ( Doris O’Keefe )

He added: “I am delighted that during this weekend we’ve seen some fantastic racing. The weather was good and we were able to hold five out of the six races planned.

“We had a reduced entry, nine out 11 original entries raced, but we’ve had top quality sailing.

“High quality racing with a perfectly even playing field for all competitors.

Home boat with Frank Nickless and Graham Flynn ( Doris O’Keefe )

“Two local boats entered, which was great, and the sailing fleet was led by current World GP Champion Ian Dobson and his crew Andy Tunnicliffe.

“We are very pleased to hear that they definitely hope to return to Aberdyfi in the future for more racing.

“All the sailors enjoyed their racing and a big thank you must go to the wonderful team at the Dovey Yacht Club for working so hard to make this weekend extremely successful and enjoyable for everyone.