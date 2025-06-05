MATTHEW Bishop has been appointed assistant to new Aberystwyth Town manager Callum McKenzie.
Aber local Matthew, fondly known as ‘Bish’, returns to the club for a third spell having previously served as first team manager for spells in 2016 and 2019 respectively.
He said: "Callum and I have known each other for a long time so I'm excited to support him as best I can to stabilise the club, put forward a competitive squad, and re-establish the club's development pathways for local players.
“Being local myself, I know what the club means to people in the area and its importance regionally within Mid Wales. I feel that I have unfinished business from my previous spells and will fully support Callum to ensure the club moves forward positively and is able to fulfil its potential."
A UEFA Pro License holder, he boasts a wealth of experience in the game having spent over 13 years with the FAW between 1997-2011 in football development and coaching roles.
He also served as assistant manager with Newport County during their 2009/10 season as The Exiles won promotion to the National League.
A spell in the same role with Aldershot Town and Hereford FC followed—the latter culminating with a domestic treble and a trip to Wembley for the FA Vase Final, missing out on a quadruple to Morpeth Town.
Since 2014, Matthew has held roles with the English Football Association, including as Men U20s Assistant Coach, National Coach Developer, Senior ‘A’ License Lead and currently as a UEFA Pro License Tutor—a role he has held for over eight years.
On the pitch, Bish also played eight games for the Black and Greens in their first two League of Wales seasons (1992-94) before moving to Bangor City, Conwy United and Rhayader—making a total of 61 league appearances, scoring once.
