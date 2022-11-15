Late goals dump Aberystwyth out of JD Welsh Cup
Two goals in the final 10 minutes compounded Aberystwyth Town to a 3-1 defeat against Newtown in the third round.
Two late goals saw Aberystwyth Town knocked out of the JD Welsh Cup on Saturday afternoon as Newtown prevailed in the third-round tie.
Aaron Williams gave Newtown the lead on 20 minutes, but Louis Bradford equalised for the Black and Greens eleven minutes later.
Nick Rushton grabbed a goal seven minutes from time, and sub Nigel Aris gave the scoreline a harsh outlook with a 92nd minute third, before being sent off two minutes later.
A decent crowd of 360 turned up, including a good contingent of Robins supporters who had made a day of it on the train. After an impeccably observed minute’s silence and Last Post, the game started in a slightly cautious manner.
Harry Arnison had Aber’s first shot deflected for a corner, then Niall Flint had a left foot volley grabbed by Dave Jones in Newtown’s goal.
Then Newtown took the lead unexpectedly as a left wing cross found Aaron Williams unmarked in the box, and he headed the Powys men ahead. Arnison flicked another couple of balls into the box, in vain, and then Zeli Ismail had a free kick repelled for Newtown.
A cross ball from Louis Robles was palmed over by the alert Leigh Jenkins in Aber’s goal, but then at the other end the impeccable Louis Bradford pressed up high, won the ball in the box and side footed the ball home into the bottom corner for a sweet equaliser.
Ismail volleyed over for Newtown at the back stick, and Bradford denied Robles with a great challenge, then Arnsion fired a shot wide, and Nick Rushton headed over a cross from Robles. Jenkins punched clear another corner from Ismail, and an even, and rather low key half ended logically, at 1-1.
After the break Flint gambolled a full 60 yards before finding Arnison, and his ball in was side footed wide by Iwan Lewis.
Charley Edge then sent a super curling volley inches wide the far post.
The tricky Robles crossed for the visitors and Williams headed wide, then a Jonathan Evans effort for Aber flew just over the bar.
Jack Rimmer’s snap free kick landed on the roof of the net, and Flint’s low shot was saved with Aber pressing for a big cup win.
Sub Alex Darlington had an overhead kick saved, then with the sun setting over Cardigan Bay a defensive clearance went straight to Rushton who guided the ball home from 12 yards, and Newtown enjoyed a lead which was harsh on the Black and Greens on the balance of play.
Steff Davies came on up front for Aber as they went for it, but it was streetwise Newtown who grabbed the third when sub Aris broke away and slid the ball under Jenkins, before being sent off in the last minute of injury time for a second yellow card.
Anthony Williams’ men now turn their attention back to the league, looking to continue a hot streak with a huge game at home to Pontypridd United on Friday night (kickoff 8pm).
Other JD Welsh Cup Round Three results: Airbus UK 2 Trefelin BGC 1, Bala Town 2 Flint Town Utd 0, Barry Town Utd 0 Gresford Athletic 2, Buckley Town 2 Prestatyn Town 0, Cefn Druids 3 Llanelli Town 4, Connahs Quay 4 Colwyn Bay 0, Conwy Borough 0 Penybont 3, Cwmbran Celtic 4 Carmarthen Town 3, Guilsfield 6 Goytre Utd 3, Hakin Utd 1 Holywell Town 5, Mold Alexandra 0 Briton Ferry Llansawel 4, Pontardawe Town 3 Pill 1, Ruthin Town 3 Pontypridd Utd 4, Penydarren BGC 1 Trethomas Bluebirds 0, The New Saints 2 Caernarfon Town 1.
