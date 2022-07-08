New-look Aberystwyth gear up for new season with Porthmadog clash

Cameron Allen celebrates his equaliser against Connah’s Quay Nomads after coming on as a second half substitute ( Colin Ewart )

After nearly three months, football returns to Park Avenue this weekend as the Seasiders kick off their pre-season schedule by hosting Porthmadog of the JD Cymru North.

A lot has changed since Cameron Allen nodded in a famous equaliser against Connah’s Quay Nomads back in the spring.

There’s a new man in the dugout, there’s a new look to the side and there’s a new playing kit being debuted for the 2022/23 season.

New manager Anthony Williams will get his first look at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue as well as the squad at his disposal for the forthcoming campaign.

He was given a timely boost on his arrival as Steff Davies, Jack Rimmer, Alex Darlington, Jack Thorn, Sam Phillips, Jonathan Evans, John Owen and Cameron Allen confirmed their intention to stay in Ceredigion.

This Saturday also gives the Green Army their first opportunity to see new faces Charley Edge, Iwan Lewis and Sam Litchfield don the famous Black and Green

‘Taff’ will also have numerous trialists to cast his eye over as well as a number of the Under 19s squad who will be looking to make an impression on the new boss.

Saturday’s opponents, Porthmadog, enjoyed a campaign to remember last term.

Having finished second in the JD Ardal North West, they defeated Caersws 5-0 in front of 1,300 people in Barmouth to gain promotion to the second flight of Welsh Football.

Port have already kicked off their pre-season campaign and it’s been entertaining to say the least.

A 4-4 draw against Bangor 1876 on Saturday was followed up with a 6-1 victory over Llanrug United on Tuesday evening.

Manager Craig Papirnyk will be looking to this fixture to intensify his side’s preparation ahead of their return to the JD Cymru North.

There are a number of familiar faces in the Port squad. Winger Alex Boss and striker Jamie McDaid will be returning to SY23 for the first time since they left the Cambrian Coast.

On the side lines, coach Ben Oglivy will be a returning to Park Avenue although this time in the away dugout.

There have been no meetings between the two famous sides in the Welsh footballing pyramid since 2016.

On that occasion, it was the Seasiders who returned from North Wales with the bragging rights as they secured a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from trialists Lewis Coyle, Carl Lamb and former midfielder Joe Clarke.

Kick off for Aber’s first preseason fixture is at the earlier time of 2pm.