Former Penglais pupil Josh Hathaway signs for Gloucester
Aberystwyth rugby player Josh Hathaway has left the Scarlets and joined Gloucester Rugby Club.
The Wales U20 full-back has signed for Gloucester Rugby from the Scarlets and has joined the senior academy with immediate effect.
Hathaway is a former Ysgol Penglais pupil and began his playing career with Aberystwyth RFC where he also represented Ceredigion Schools U15s before joining the Scarlets Rugby academy.
The full-back was handed his Wales U20 international debut against Italy in March this year.
Hathaway is studying at Hartpury College after receiving a scholarship to study the Level 3 National Diploma Sport (rugby) and becomes the latest in a long line of Hartpury students to sign for the Cherry & Whites.
He helped the Hartpury Ace U18’s team go undefeated all season and the winning the ACE League Championship Final in December 2021.
He will aim to follow in the footsteps of former Hartpury stars such as Jonny May and fellow Welshman Louis Rees-Zammit.
Confirming his exit from the Scarlets, the Llanelli-based club said: “Scarlets can confirm that full-back Josh Hathaway has been released from the Scarlets Academy for personal reasons.
“Josh, who is studying at Hartpury College, has signed a contract with Gallagher Premiership side Gloucester to join their senior academy.
“We wish Josh well for the future.”
