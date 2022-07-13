Megan lands orienteering gold medal

By Cambrian News reporter  
Thursday 14th July 2022 9:15 am
Megan Carter-Davies is the sprint world champion orienteering Denmark 2022
Megan Carter-Davies is the sprint world champion (Cambrian News )

Aberystwyth-born Megan Carter-Davies has won gold at the World Orienteering Championships held in Denmark.

She is now the sprint world champion, only the third British athlete to become world champion in an individual discipline, after Yvette Hague and Jamie Stevenson.

Living in Swansea, she competes for the orienteering clubs Swansea Bay OC and Rajamäen Rykmentti in Finland.

Carter-Davies attended the University of Bristol where she studied mathematics and was the captain of the orienteering club.

She first tried orienteering at the age of eight, joining Mid-Wales Orienteering Club.

Carter-Davies won a silver medal in the mixed sprint relay with Charlotte Ward, Ralph Street and Kris Jones at the World Orienteering Championships.

She followed this up with a silver medal in the knock-out sprint, and finally a gold medal in the sprint final, breaking Tove Alexandersson’s winning streak of 11 world championship victories in a row.

