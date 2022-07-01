Time trial success for Lowri and Josh

Two Ceredigion cyclists have enjoyed medal success at the recent British National Junior Time Trial Championships held on a tough course in Yorkshire.

Ciliau Aeron’s Lowri Richards riding for Team Backstedt Bike Performance finished eighth place against the best riders in the country putting the training at the Ystwyth Time Trial series to good use.

The course was a technical, challenging, hilly one that included a 1 in 6 climb and a fast descent where speeds of 55mph were reached.

Ffosyffin’s Josh Tarling was competing in the junior men’s event and took a fine win to be crowned national champion, riding for Belgian FlandersColor Galloo.

Josh managed to win by a big margin of 125 over Ben Wiggins and Jacob Bush both riding for Fensham-Howes. The win means Josh gets to wear the prestigious national champion’s colours in all time trials for the rest of the season.

Lowri has been in fine form recently:

1st Welsh Criterium Championship in Aberystwyth.

2nd Welsh Time Trial Championship in Newcastle Emlyn.

4th National Road Championship in Yorkshire.