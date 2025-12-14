TYWYN Bryncrug went top of the MMP Central Wales League North table with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Welshpool Town under the lights at Maesydre Recreation Ground on Friday evening.
Ethan Rodgers gave the visitors a deserved lead on 50 minutes and they doubled their advantage through Nick Williams 20 minutes later with his fifth goal in three games.
Teilo Gittons-Turner reduced the arrears in the closing stage but it was too little too late.
However, Tywyn’s time at the top of the pile was short-lived with Carno and Llansantffraid Village securing wins the following day.
Carno returned to the summit after a close encounter against visitors Berriew which they won 2-1.
The Ty Brith Field surged two goals clear through Llewelyn Jerman and Harry Vince-Holt but Berriew hit back through Joe Haycock before the break.
Both sides had openings in the second half but that’s the way it stayed with Carno a point clear of Llansantffraid and Tywyn having played one less fixture.
Goals by Oscar Herd and Hagi Drammeh saw Llansantffraid to a 2-0 win against visitors Barmouth & Dyffryn United as they moved back into second place on goal difference.
Waterloo Rovers on by three unanswered goals against Dyffryn Banw courtesy of Adam Gough, Owain Richards and James Watkins while Forden United were the big winner of the day, 6-0 at Abermule.
The dominated the first half with early goals by Harvey Gill and Jake Mann.
Joshua Lenc bagged a brace in the closing stages of the half to underline their superiority on the day.
Jake O’Donnell made it 5-0 early in the second half with his 17th league goal of the campaign before Spencer Roberts completed the rout on the hour.
Saturday’s fixtures: Four Crosses v Barmouth; Carno v Montgomery; Dolgellau Reserves v Llanfyllin; Dyffryn Banw v Forden; Waterloo v Llansantffraid
