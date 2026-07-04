Overcast skies dominate the day across Aberystwyth and the surrounding area, with a high of around 19°C expected. The gentle breeze from the west will make it feel cooler, with temperatures feeling more like 16°C at times.
As the day progresses, the overcast conditions will persist, with little chance of rain. This will make it a good day to get outdoors, although it may be worth bringing a light layer for comfort.
Into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, with the overcast skies clearing slightly. The breeze will remain gentle, making it a pleasant evening to be out and about.
Overall, it will be a calm and overcast day across Aberystwyth, with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Just be sure to wrap up warm, especially in the evening.