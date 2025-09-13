Today (Saturday, September 13) in Aberystwyth brings moderate rain for much of the day, with lighter spells. Temperatures near 14°C will keep things cool under cloudy skies. Occasional rain showers are likely, adding to damp conditions throughout the forecast. Winds feel breezy, but not strong. Expect wet weather to dominate.
Tomorrow (Sunday) looks similar, with moderate rain and temperatures about 17°C. Showers could become heavy at times, so persistent wet conditions remain. Cloud cover dominates, though a few breaks may briefly brighten the forecast. Winds turn gusty, hinting at unsettled weather continuing into this weather update. Expect frequent soggy spells.
A damp start is on the cards Monday, with moderate rain persisting. Temperatures close to 15°C may bring a slight improvement from the weekend. Cloud remains dominant, likely delivering scattered showers throughout the day. Gusty winds persist, reinforcing the forecast for continued unsettled weather. Watch for brief calmer interludes too.
Further wet weather remains likely Tuesday, with moderate rain dominating. Temperatures near 14°C keep the air feeling cool, and cloud coverage persists. Brief lighter spells might offer short-lived relief from the showers. Winds ease slightly, yet the overall forecast continues to lean towards damp and cloudy conditions. Patchy drizzle lingers.
Midweek brings moderate rain Wednesday, with temperatures near 15°C. Overcast skies linger, delivering downpours. Windy conditions persist, creating a blustery feel throughout the day. Brief moments of dryness may dot the forecast, but scattered showers remain dominant. Conditions stay unsettled overall, wrapping up this damp weather outlook for the week.
This article was automatically generated
