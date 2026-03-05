Today is Thursday, March 5 in Aberystwyth, beginning with partly cloudy conditions before rain intensifies later on. There’s a good chance of moderate showers by afternoon, possibly with thunder. Temperatures near 13°C keep things mild, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Gusty winds may occasionally briefly pick up during heavier downpours.
Tomorrow features early drizzle and cloudy intervals, with patchy rain likely through midday. Skies could stay grey but might brighten slightly by afternoon at times. Temperatures about 6°C maintain a chill, while nighttime lows hover near 4°C. Light breezes should keep conditions manageable, though showers may linger in some spots.
The day sees gloom on Saturday, with scattered clouds persisting most of the morning. Patchy rain remains possible later, though calmer winds offer slight relief. Temperatures near 9°C keep things cool, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Intermittent drizzle might pop up sporadically, here and there, so expect occasional damp spells.
This weekend continues Sunday under overcast skies, with a hint of patchy rain late afternoon. Temperatures about 12°C bring a mild feel, although mornings could feel a bit crisp. Intervals of cloudy weather hover throughout the day. Drizzle might appear briefly. Light breezes prevail, and overnight lows stay near 7°C.
A new week approaches Monday with mostly cloudy skies and only drizzle possible for some areas. Temperatures near 12°C mark comfortable highs, while lows settle about 6°C overnight. Early sunshine might peek through but expect occasional clouds to roll in. Rain chances remain moderate, though no heavy downpours appear likely.
This article was automatically generated
