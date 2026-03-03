This weekend stays partly cloudy, with temperatures near 11°C and brief dips to about 4°C. Spotty clouds remain but significant rainfall looks unlikely. Sunshine breaks through at intervals, sustaining mild conditions for those still capturing local weather updates. Despite a slight chill overnight, the daytime remains inviting and bright. Early morning hours might reveal a few thin clouds, while the evening remains crisp yet calm. Little chance of drizzle persists, so drier conditions dominate, and a breeze ensures an uninterrupted stretch of partly cloudy skies through the night.