Today, Thursday, June 26 in Aberystwyth, the forecast indicates moderate rain lingering through the day, with early drizzles followed by some dry spells. Temperatures near 15°C keep conditions on the cool side, and occasional windy moments might occur. Cloud cover remains heavy, but brighter patches could appear by late afternoon.
Tomorrow looks cloudy at first, with patchy rain lingering into the morning hours. Temperatures close to 20°C bring a milder feel, especially around midday when brighter skies may break through. A gentle breeze could pick up occasionally, but heavier downpours seem unlikely, leaving the afternoon open to some extended sunshine.
This weekend on Saturday brings ongoing clouds and scattered showers, with drizzle persisting in the morning. Temperatures near 18°C keep the air mild, though heavier bursts of rain could surface now and then. Brief sunny spells may peek through later, offering a slight break from conditions that remain somewhat unsettled.
An outlook emerges on Sunday, maintaining a chance of patchy rain, though skies could brighten as the day advances. Temperatures near 20°C promise a warmer feel, with mist likely to fade by late morning. Occasional clouds may drift overhead, but periods of dryness could let in a touch of sunshine.
A cooler pattern arrives on Monday, bringing patchy rain with temperatures hovering near 17°C. Breezes might strengthen, creating a chillier sensation throughout the afternoon. Sunny interludes may be short, but showers should stay light. Some clouds could linger after dusk, keeping conditions slightly dull toward the end of the week.
