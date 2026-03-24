Today is Tuesday, March 24, and the weather forecast indicates patchy rain lingering throughout the morning. Grey clouds dominate the sky, and a fresh breeze could bring occasional stronger gusts. Temperatures climb near 11°C but drop to about 6°C overnight. Light drizzle remains possible in some areas this afternoon too.
Tomorrow stays chilly with moderate rain likely, leading to damp conditions from early morning. Light sleet or snow may appear briefly, adding a rather wintry feel in certain spots. Afternoon temperatures hover near 6°C, then wind eases slightly by evening. Lows settle about 4°C under persistent cloud cover at times.
Another day sees patchy rain returning by afternoon, and peaks near 7°C ensure a milder midday. Early morning chills on Thursday approach about 2°C, prompting a brisk start. Aberystwyth might notice clearer spells between occasional showers, though grey clouds remain widespread for many. Wind remains moderate, adding to springtime coolness.
The next day remains dreary as drizzle persists from dawn, occasionally turning into light rain. Temperatures hold near 9°C, ensuring a cool yet damp feel. Cloudy skies blanket the region, limiting sunshine during much of the day. Evening conditions stay murky, with modest winds carrying moisture well into nighttime hours.
This weekend turns brisk on Saturday, with highs near 6°C and patchy rain likely throughout the day. Occasional drizzle or light showers might emerge, while cooler air prompts lows about 3°C overnight. Winds pick up at times, reinforcing the unsettled outlook. Cloudy periods dominate, though brief clearer breaks could occur.
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