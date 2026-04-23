Today, Thursday, April 23 in Aberystwyth, the forecast is gloriously sunny from morning until late afternoon. Bright conditions dominate the sky, with only a few passing clouds expected. Temperatures hover near 16°C, offering a warm feel compared to recent days. No rain is anticipated, and the evening should remain mostly clear.
Tomorrow continues this pleasant spell, bringing plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures stay about 16°C, ensuring comfortable conditions for anyone outdoors. Patchy clouds may drift by later, though they are unlikely to produce any significant rain. Clear spells should return overnight, making for a stable weather outlook heading into the weekend.
Expect partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, with occasional sunshine breaking through. Temperatures reach near 15°C, creating mild daytime weather. Skies remain generally dry, offering no sign of rain. Late afternoon may see a bit more cloud cover, but overall conditions look settled. Nights promise similar calm, setting a peaceful tone.
This weekend on Sunday, mild air drifts through for a relaxed feel. Temperatures hold at about 15°C and skies alternate between sun and patchy cloud. Rain remains absent during daytime hours, and lingering clouds should ease by evening. Overnight conditions stay quiet, paving the way for smooth transitions into the next day.
Monday ushers in partly cloudy skies, keeping the weather pattern consistent. Temperatures hover near 13°C, providing a cooler vibe than previous days. Conditions remain dry, with limited risk of rain. Evening hours may bring increased cloudiness, though nothing suggests a dramatic shift in the forecast.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.