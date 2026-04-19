In Aberystwyth, today is Sunday, April 19, featuring sunny skies from dawn to dusk. Early morning starts near 4°C, rising to about 10°C by late afternoon. Clear conditions dominate, with minimal cloud cover and no noticeable rain throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy intervals and a minor chance of light rain drifting in briefly. Maximum temperatures approach near 11°C while lows rest about 4°C later on. Skies then brighten toward evening, ensuring a mostly calm and comfortable atmosphere overall.
Tuesday promises sunshine with pleasant, breezy moments. Afternoon warmth reaches about 13°C, after a morning near 4°C. Cloud cover stays minimal, and rain is not expected. Gusty conditions could pick up occasionally, but the day remains largely bright and dry.
Wednesday stays mostly clear, with maximum temperatures hitting near 14°C and morning lows roughly 4°C. Sunshine dominates for much of the day, bringing mild conditions. Winds remain moderate, ensuring no disruptive weather. Dry spells persist, and skies look bright throughout.
Thursday continues the sunny trend, with peaks around 15°C after an early temperature of about 3°C. Expect mostly calm winds, and no rain in sight. Daytime warmth feels pleasant, while nights might stay cool, offering a stable stretch of weather.
Moving beyond Thursday, the rest of the week appears tranquil and mild. Sunny periods should remain widespread, with daytime highs hovering near similar levels. Rainfall is unlikely, and skies seem clear for extended hours. Conditions should hold steady, delivering a continuation of these pleasant patterns. No abrupt changes seem likely.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.