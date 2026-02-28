Today, Saturday, February 28, in Aberystwyth sees patchy rain nearby and occasional sun. This weekend starts with light drizzle in some areas, adding a damp feel. Breezes may pick up slightly by late afternoon. Temperatures near 7°C keep conditions on the cooler side.
Tomorrow continues with unsettled conditions, bringing frequent rain bursts and occasional gusts. Skies remain grey through much of the day, though a brief brighter spell could appear. Showers are likely to linger into late evening. Expect temperatures about 9°C amid breezier weather.
Moderate rain looks set on Monday, accompanied by persistent cloud cover. Occasional heavier downpours might develop, especially in the afternoon. Windier moments keep things feeling fresh. Temperatures near 9°C maintain a slightly chilly forecast throughout the day.
Partly cloudy spells and occasional drizzle take hold on Tuesday, offering a mix of grey and brighter intervals. Some brief dry breaks may emerge by midday, easing the damp vibe. Winds ease slightly, giving calmer moments. Temperatures about 8°C still lean on the cooler side.
Wednesday ushers in a noticeable temperature jump, delivering a milder feel under partly sunny skies. Warmer pockets throughout midday suggest a shift away from the recent damp spell. Winds stay gentle, creating more serene conditions for those seeking calmer weather vibes. Occasional cloud patches shouldn’t disrupt the overall bright outlook. Temperatures near 11°C bring a welcome change, highlighting an encouraging weather forecast for midweek. This pattern looks likely to hold beyond midweek, indicating drier stretches ahead and fewer rain chances. Expect calmer days.
