Today, Sunday, April 26, in Aberystwyth brings mostly overcast skies, with only a chance of patchy rain. Winds stay gentle, and the air feels mild. Temperatures near 16°C, dipping to about 9°C later on. Sunshine might peek through at times, but clouds keep the day fairly grey. Clouds dominate overhead.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain through parts of the morning and afternoon. Temperatures near 15°C, dropping to about 8°C overnight. Occasional breaks in the clouds may brighten the sky, yet light showers stick around. Winds could pick up slightly, but nothing too blustery is on the horizon. Light drizzle may persist.
Tuesday brings a mix of cloud and the possibility of drizzle later. Temperatures near 13°C and lows around 7°C keep things slightly cooler. Skies might look grey at times, though heavier downpours seem unlikely. Breezes remain moderate, ensuring a comfortable, if somewhat damp, atmosphere. Early clouds may break briefly too.
Wednesday appears sunnier, offering clearer spells and minimal chance of rain. Temperatures near 15°C, edging down to about 5°C after dark. Stronger gusts could develop, but the overall feel remains mild. Expect a fair dose of sunshine, brightening the middle of the week considerably. Clouds may drift by occasionally though.
Thursday turns wetter with moderate rain and heavier bursts possible. Temperatures near 13°C, with nighttime values about 9°C. Winds may gust strongly, adding a brisk feel to the day. Showers linger into the evening, potentially easing toward midnight. Rainfall could accumulate, so skies remain grey overall. Early dryness looks unlikely.
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