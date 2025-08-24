Later, conditions remain rainy as moderate showers persist. Temperatures about 17°C and blustery winds could make the afternoon feel cooler. Skies may brighten briefly, though heavier bursts of rain are possible. This weekly forecast suggests unsettled patterns could carry on. The rest of the week looks moist, and any improvement by this weekend remains uncertain, with consistent rainfall likely. Expect some occasionally gusty spells too. Expect sporadic downpours into the evening hours.