Today in Aberystwyth looks breezy with patchy rain early on. Thursday, April 9 is likely to see temperatures near 10°C during daylight, dipping to about 5°C at night. Some drizzle could pop up throughout the afternoon, bringing occasional cloud cover that lingers into the late evening.
Tomorrow could remain cool with occasional drizzle and overcast conditions. Afternoon temperatures near 8°C might drop to about 4°C later on. Some breaks in the cloud may appear briefly, but rain chances stay relatively high, especially toward late afternoon, keeping weather watchers on their toes.
Expect a mix of rain and snow early on Saturday, bringing a sudden chill. Some heavier bursts of snowfall might occur in the morning, with temperatures near 8°C later in the day. Overnight values drop to about 3°C, so brief wintry episodes could linger before milder spells resume.
Continuing into Sunday, moderate rain remains likely through much of the day. Conditions trend breezy, with temperatures near 9°C in the afternoon and dropping to about 5°C at night. Frequent showers appear on the cards, alongside short dry intervals. Heavier downpours could pop up at times, adding some extra dampness.
Heading into Monday, patchy rain may linger early on, though sunny spells become more frequent by midday. Temperatures close to 9°C offer slightly milder conditions, with lows settling near 3°C overnight. The weather looks calmer overall, featuring fewer showers and lighter winds. Occasional clouds are possible, but there’s promise of brighter skies as the day progresses. Further downpours seem less likely.
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