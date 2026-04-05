Today, Sunday, April 5, in Aberystwyth looks quite soggy, with patchy rain expected and strong gusts. Temperatures near 8°C are on the cards, dropping to about 4°C as night falls. Although a few brighter spells could appear late afternoon, consistent clouds keep the outlook fairly damp. Strong gusts may occasionally intensify, bringing a brisk feel despite any fleeting sunshine.

Tomorrow is calmer with partly cloudy skies and mild conditions throughout the day. Temperatures near 13°C bring a more pleasant feeling, dipping to about 3°C overnight. The air stays relatively dry, creating a brighter atmosphere and offering the first signs of a clear spell. Light winds further enhance the pleasant vibe.

The next day feels warmer, with occasional sunshine breaking through. Temperatures near 16°C provide pleasant warmth, while overnight lows hover about 7°C. Clouds gather briefly around midday, bringing the possibility of a short-lived drizzle, but clearer skies soon return for a mild afternoon. Breezes remain gentle.

The following day promises bright sunshine from morning until early evening. Thermometers rise to about 19°C, reflecting a notable jump in daytime warmth. Night-time values rest near 8°C, and rain remains absent. Gentle breezes and clear skies keep conditions uplifting throughout. Winds stay calm.

The final day sees partly cloudy skies, with moderate conditions dominating. Temperatures near 12°C align with a mild afternoon, and overnight levels hover about 10°C. Brief spells of drizzle could appear during midday, though widespread rain is not anticipated. Mostly overcast moments give way to occasional brighter breaks. Rain minimal.

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