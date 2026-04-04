Today, Saturday, April 4, brings patchy rain with occasional breaks in cloud cover. Temperatures hover near 12°C, keeping conditions mild despite persistent showers. Light drizzle may appear in the afternoon, though brief sunny intervals could brighten the day. Overall, damp weather dominates this forecast period, ensuring an overall rainy atmosphere.
Tomorrow holds steady showers, dropping daytime readings to about 7°C. Rainfall is likely throughout the morning, with grey skies persisting into late afternoon. Occasional heavier bursts may occur, keeping everything fairly wet at times. Some brief clearing could appear after dusk, but overall, moderate rainfall shapes the entire forecast tomorrow.
The next day brings a welcome brightness, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 13°C. Early haze might linger, but sunny spells gain momentum by midday. Light winds offer calmer conditions overall, though a stray shower could still pass through occasionally. Generally, a more pleasant weather atmosphere defines this period.
The following day sees a surge in warmth, lifting highs to about 17°C. Occasional light drizzle may briefly pop up, but bright sunshine should dominate the forecast. Light breezes enhance comfortable conditions, though clouds might roll in later. Overall, a mild day with fleeting rain spells out a springlike scenario.
Midweek remains calm, with highs hovering about 16°C under partly cloudy skies. Showers seem less frequent, ensuring mostly dry weather. Conditions should stay pleasant across much of the region, including Aberystwyth, breezes are gentle. This weekend’s earlier rainfall transitions into manageable conditions, wrapping up an unpredictable stretch of spring weather.
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