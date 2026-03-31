Today, Tuesday, March 31 in Aberystwyth brings patchy rain and occasional fog in the morning, with light mist lingering. Temperatures about 11°C are expected alongside light winds. Cloudier periods might linger, but drier spells could break through later in the day. Conditions remain mild with persistent moisture in the air.
Tomorrow should see more patchy rain with grey skies hanging around. Some morning fog may roll in before fading away. Temperatures about 10°C are predicted, and there might be light drizzle at times. Brighter spots could develop, but the weather stays unsettled overall. Expect breezy moments as these wet conditions continue through the day.
A cooler turn is likely on Thursday, with temperatures near 8°C and a chance of early rain. Skies could become partly cloudy by midday, offering brief dry spells. Winds may pick up, but no significant downpours are anticipated. This shift keeps conditions fresh and mostly calm.
Rain makes another appearance on Friday, bringing patchy showers and temperatures about 10°C. Overcast skies could dominate, though some breaks may appear. Milder weather during the afternoon keeps the outlook chilly, but damp conditions remain likely. Light rain might persist into evening hours, with moderate breezes adding to the mix.
This weekend arrives milder on Saturday, with temperatures near 13°C and sunny spells early on. Clouds may thicken by evening, bringing a chance of light rain. Gusty conditions could develop, making the day feel breezy. Warmer afternoon weather balances out the occasional showers, creating a mix of sun and cloud.
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