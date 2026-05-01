Today, Friday, May 1, in Aberystwyth looks like patchy rain making a frequent appearance. Intermittent drizzle may arrive throughout the morning, followed by gentler spells of cloud later in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 15°C, then slip to about 9°C overnight. Some clearer skies could emerge briefly before sunset.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain that occasionally intensifies, making for a soggy forecast across many areas. Expect showers on and off through midday, with the possibility of overcast conditions in between. Temperatures stay near 14°C, dipping to about 8°C by evening. A few drier interludes might break up the gloom.
Sunday continues the damp trend, with moderate downpours most likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Misty patches could appear at daybreak, contributing to a cooler feel overall. Temperatures linger near 12°C, settling about 10°C once night falls. Clouds remain dominant, and light rain may persist into the evening.
Monday ushers in patchy rain, though bouts of sunshine could brighten skies by late afternoon. Early cloud cover might stick around, creating a grey start to the day. Daytime readings hover near 13°C, dipping to about 8°C when dusk sets in. Watch for occasional drizzle punctuating any clearer spells.
Tuesday wraps up the outlook with unsettled weather, featuring on-and-off showers and patchy clouds. Temperatures reach about 12°C at their peak, cooling to near 6°C overnight. Breezy conditions may develop later in the day, blowing away some lingering clouds. Intervals of drier skies could appear occasionally, offering brief reprieves between bursts of rain.
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