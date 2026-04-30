Monday looks cloudy once again, with showers scattered at times and temperatures about 12°C. Winds remain gentle, and any rain appears weaker than preceding days. Clearer breaks could emerge, especially late afternoon, though overall conditions stay mixed. Nights slip to near 7°C, completing this ever-changing weather picture. Beyond Monday, patchy rain remains possible, with mild daytime readings persisting in the low teens. Skies are not set to remain perfectly clear, but sunshine could still break through when showers subside. Expect frequent weather changes ahead.