Today, Thursday, April 30, features bright sunshine and temperatures near 18°C in Aberystwyth. Light breezes are likely, and no rain is expected. Skies remain mostly clear, offering a warm daytime feel without any showers. The evening cools to about 9°C.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain developing, with Friday reaching highs near 14°C. Drizzle might appear in the morning, though some drier spells could break through during the afternoon. Winds stay mild, and any rainfall should remain light overall. Overnight, lows hover about 8°C.
Saturday continues with unsettled weather, offering a mix of cloud cover and potential showers. Temperatures look to peak near 15°C, while breezes stay moderate. Early skies may start clearer, but passing rain threatens later, especially into the evening. Nighttime levels drop to about 6°C.
Sunday maintains the chance of rain, with patchy drizzle lingering in the forecast. Temperatures hover near 13°C, and cloudiness could persist throughout the day. Even so, brief bright intervals might surface now and then. Overnight conditions stay slightly cool, settling around 9°C.
Monday looks cloudy once again, with showers scattered at times and temperatures about 12°C. Winds remain gentle, and any rain appears weaker than preceding days. Clearer breaks could emerge, especially late afternoon, though overall conditions stay mixed. Nights slip to near 7°C, completing this ever-changing weather picture. Beyond Monday, patchy rain remains possible, with mild daytime readings persisting in the low teens. Skies are not set to remain perfectly clear, but sunshine could still break through when showers subside. Expect frequent weather changes ahead.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.