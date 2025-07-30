Today is Wednesday, July 30, bringing patchy rain and early mist. Temperatures sit near 17°C, offering mild conditions across Aberystwyth. Expect drizzle in the pre-dawn hours, though skies brighten slightly before noon. Clouds remain overhead later, keeping the afternoon feeling fresh and breezy. Rainfall remains light and scattered through midday.
Tomorrow looks damp with lingering showers in the morning, occasionally easing by mid-afternoon. Temperatures reach about 17°C, though a breeze could pick up and make it feel cooler. Overcast skies might dominate, but lighter spells emerge briefly before sunset. A few breaks might appear, ensuring fragments of sunshine remain possible.
Friday appears more settled, featuring partly cloudy skies and lighter winds. Temperatures hover near 17°C, allowing for a calmer day overall. Morning clouds may linger, but afternoon sunshine could peek through. Evening hours remain mostly dry, giving a relaxing end to the workweek. Conditions suggest a transition toward the weekend.
This weekend starts on Saturday with sunny intervals and minimal chance of rain. Temperatures sit about 16°C, remaining comfortable for most of the day. Early skies might be clear, followed by a few passing clouds. Light winds keep conditions mild, making the afternoon bright and pleasant. No sudden changes anticipated.
Sunday could see patchy rain through the afternoon, with brighter spells in between. Temperatures hover near 19°C, hinting at a warmer shift. Early drizzle is possible, but skies may break up later, revealing partial sunshine. A gentle breeze accompanies these variations, offering a mild end to the week before nightfall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.