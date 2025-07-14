Today, Monday, July 14, is bringing patchy rain with occasional cloud. Temperatures about 17°C during the day and dipping to near 12°C overnight. Breezy spells might develop, with persistent cloud cover lingering. Rain showers could pick up in the afternoon.
Tomorrow expects heavy downpours that may continue through midday. Temperatures near 16°C feel slightly cooler due to brisk winds. Cloud coverage is likely to remain dense, with possible breaks forming later in the evening. Rainfall could remain steady during the afternoon. Nighttime lows hover about 12°C.
Midweek on Wednesday brings unsettled skies with patchy rain returning occasionally. Temperatures about 18°C ought to provide a mild interlude, although light drizzle could appear by late afternoon. Winds remain gentler, creating calmer weather overall. Overnight figures rest near 13°C, promoting a relatively mild evening.
Another day, Thursday, offers moderate rain with sustained showers likely in the morning. Daytime readings hover near 18°C, maintaining a damp atmosphere. Intermittent bursts of heavier rain might appear at intervals, creating brief spells of stronger showers. Evening conditions begin to clear, leaving lows about 14°C.
Friday promises partly cloudy skies with limited risk of rain. Temperatures near 18°C add a gentle warmth, and sunshine is likely for longer spells. Breezes stay mild, giving a calmer feel into nighttime hours. Evening temperatures remain near 13°C, ensuring a comfortable close to the day. This weekend may continue the settled trend, with daytime peaks about 17°C in some spots. Aberystwyth could see brighter intervals too. Gentle breezes could linger through Saturday.
This article was automatically generated
