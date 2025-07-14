Friday promises partly cloudy skies with limited risk of rain. Temperatures near 18°C add a gentle warmth, and sunshine is likely for longer spells. Breezes stay mild, giving a calmer feel into nighttime hours. Evening temperatures remain near 13°C, ensuring a comfortable close to the day. This weekend may continue the settled trend, with daytime peaks about 17°C in some spots. Aberystwyth could see brighter intervals too. Gentle breezes could linger through Saturday.